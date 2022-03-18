Akufo-Addo has shown leadership in addressing economic challenges - Titus Glover

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Former Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, is asking Ghanaians to appreciate what president Akufo-Addo is demonstrating in the face of the current economic challenges the country is facing.



In an interview, Hon. Titus –Glover, who is also the former MP for Tema East, said the president’s admission that the country is going through challenging times should encourage Ghanaians to rally behind their leader to weather the storm.



“It takes maturity and respect for the people that you are leading to be honest with them during vulnerable times in a country where our politics is so adversarial that your opponent wouldn’t mind inviting calamity on the whole nation just so that you can fail so that they can point fingers.



“This is why I add my voice to the call by President Akufo-Addo on us to come together and weather the challenges together,” Hon. Titus Glover said.



The former MP’s call comes in the wake of

President Akufo-Addo acknowledging that the country is going through difficulties and calling on Ghanaians to rally together with him to face the difficulties with a united front.



“I do not underestimate the challenges with which we are confronted. But I am strong in my conviction that we can overcome them. I know we are capable. I believe in the can-do spirit of Ghanaians. Ours is a bright future, and I am confident that the years ahead will be great,’ President Akufo-Addo said.



According to Hon. Titus-Glover, “we have to realize that irrespective of our tribes, religion or political affiliation, we all sit in this boat called Ghana. In times of difficulties, we put our differences aside and save the boat so we do not all drown.”



Meanwhile, Hon. Titus Glover who has expressed intent to contest for the position of National Organizer in the party is being considered as a prospect, whose election will help deodorize the NPP’s Akan-centric image.



Being a Ga/Dangme, Hon. Titus Glover would be one of the very few non-Akans who would be a national executive of the NPP if he is elected National Organizer.



Consequently, there are calls for the NPP delegates to rally behind him with some pundits even saying if the NPP would allow him to go unopposed, it would serve well to destroy the perception that the NPP is an Akan party.