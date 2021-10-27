Akufo-Addo has resourced GAF to deal with threats in real time – Nitiwul

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been resourcing the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to enable them to deliver on their mandates since he became President in 2017.



He stated that threats of aggression in Ghana and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) sub-region require real-time surveillance capabilities, firepower and communications to tackle.



These, he said, Mr Akufo-Addo has provided to equip the officers.



The Bimbilla lawmaker said these when President Akufo-Addo commissioned some 40 jeeps, 6 Toyota Van’s and 14 Toyota pickups for the Ghana armed forces at Burma camp, on Wednesday, October 27.



“The Ghana Armed Forces continues to benefit immensely under your government through various interventions to re-equip and retool, the Armed Forces to carry on with its mandate amidst threats of aggressions within the country and sub-region as a whole.



“This is exactly what you and your government have been doing for the Ghana Armed Forces from the first term as president till today.”