Akufo-Addo has opened a public purse for rape by cousins, relatives – Kwakye Ofosu

General News of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy minister and aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of woefully failing to protect the public purse despite having promised so to do and claiming to be doing so till date.



In the view of Kwakye Ofosu, the president has rather opened up the purse for rape by members of his close family who are within and outside of the government.



“Akufo-Addo has opened up the public purse for systematic rape and abuse by a colony of cousins and relatives in his government



“It appears that the president doesn’t appreciate that mandate (i.e. winning the 2020 elections by a close shave), but he believes that in spite of the misgivings that Ghanaians have about his stewardship, he will do absolutely nothing,” Kwakye Ofosu said in an interview on Joy FM.



He cited the case of the Sputnik V vaccine procurement scandal where a bi-partisan Parliamentary committee proved that the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, violated the Constitution and all procurement regulations, only for Akufo-Addo to go to Dormaa and make light of the issue.



He also cited the unresolved cases of the Australian visa fraud, stealing and selling of 500 excavators, and the botched PDS deal.



“You and I do not need a soothsayer to aver that it will only take electoral defeat for the NPP to be held accountable for the corruption that they are supervising. Why is the NPP so afraid of accountability?” he quizzed.



