Akufo-Addo has now corrupted even the IMF – Dr. Amoako reacts to IMF statement on Ghana's economy

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Dr. Amoako Baah, has accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government of managing to corrupt the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



According to him, the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, recently said the current difficulties in Ghana are not due to the government's bad policies but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war because President Akufo-Addo asked her to.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, Dr. Amoako slammed the IMF manager for heeding the president's demands and lying to the world about the cause of Ghana's challenges.



"I would venture to say that Nana Addo must have appealed to the IMF boss for help in dispelling the narrative that Ghana is in trouble because of mismanagement, thievery, and incompetence. If that were the case, it is in order for him to ask for such help.



"But it is not in order for the IMF boss to describe a country on its knees as a "superb country." Such a statement is irresponsible because it does not hold the government accountable for the mishandling of the economy," parts of the statement read.



He further stated that the conclusion drawn by the IMF boss did not make sense because many countries, including some in the West African sub-region, are being affected by the two factors, but none of them is going through the hardships Ghanaians are going through.



"Why is our neighbour, Cote d'Ivoire, with almost the same GDP, located almost at the same location on the globe, equally impacted by Covid 19 and the Ukraine war, not asked for IMF help? If the two conditions above impacted the world, some even worse than Ghana, why are some not at the IMF, and we are?



"Why is Togo, for example, not at the IMF? One cause cannot be used to explain two opposite effects. Ghana goes to IMF because of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine; Togo does not go to IMF because of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine. This is counterfeit logic; there must be another explanation for being at the IMF!" he noted.



He reiterated that the current economic challenges in the country are a result of the bad policies of the Akufo-Addo government and pervasive corruption in the country.



Dr. Baah, who is also a political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, also urged the IMF to stop toeing the line of the government and tell the world the truth about Ghana's economy.



Speaking on the sidelines of the Fund's engagement with the Ghanaian delegation, Kristalina Georgieva stated that contrary to the narrative from some opposition elements, Ghana is not in these challenges because of any bad policies of the Akufo-Addo administration.



"We have started very constructive discussions already, and to the people of Ghana, like everybody on this planet, you have been hurt by exogenous shocks," she said.



She mentioned the extraneous factors which have contributed to Ghana's economic woes leading to the West African country seeking a programme from the IMF.



"First the pandemic, then Russia's war in Ukraine. We need to realize that it is not because of bad policies in the country but because of this combination of shocks, and, therefore, we have to support Ghana," she said.



