Akufo-Addo has not been a protector of public purse – Ricketts-Hagan

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

A former Deputy Minister of Finance, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, has accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration of failing to protect the public purse.



He said the government has squandered public funds and is now seeking to squeeze the people more through the e-levy.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday April 2, the Cape Coast South Member of Parliament said “There are actually intellectual or academic reasons why we think the e-levy was a bad one. One of them is obviously pensions.



“We have talked about savings, we have talked about money on people’s wallet that government just want to take it away and pensions became one of them.



“The other side also, as I mentioned is the common man’s thinking that this government has not really been protector of the public purse but rather they have been squandering the public purse.



“All these things were problematic put all together, became the reason why the nation was rejecting the e-levy.”



Reacting to his comments also on the same show, former MP for Suhum, Frederick Opare Ansah rejected his claim that the government has wasted public funds.