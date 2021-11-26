Akufo-Addo has no peer in job creation - Justin Koduah Frimpong

Politics of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Justin Koduah Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has espoused the job creation credentials of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, Nana Addo's job creation prowess cannot be matched by any president in the 4th Republic.



Speaking to Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, Mr Koduah Frimpong said the Akufo-Addo government deserves commendation for reducing unemployment since he came to office in 2017.



“If we cast our mind back to 2017, what was the employment situation in our country and what did the current government do in attempting to solve the unemployment situation in the country”.



He said in the various public sectors, education, health, security, “the record number of people who have been recruited is unmatchable”.



Justin Koduah Frimpong revealed that several companies and employers are seeking new employees, and are also offering potential employees opportunities to gain employment.



The primary objective of the YEA Job Fair is to provide opportunities for job seekers to go through live interview sessions to get employed by the participating companies from the private sector, he added.