Akufo-Addo has never liked Alan – Kuuku Welsing

Journalist and private legal practitioner, Kuuku Welsing Jones has stated that even though even former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the party is not the best move, he does support the decision to an extent.



Speaking on the latest edition of the KSM Show, Kuuku Welsing said Alan had become the victim of an animosity crusade led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“I do support to an extent; the fact is simple. Breaking away from the party is not the best but the argument to this, the party hierarchy have made up their mind their mind who is to contest and so the whole thing looks like it is a sham.



"Now Alan has some grievances, don’t forget that in 2008 in April, I think 17th of April, Alan resigned from the party and Alan was persuaded to come back and he came back.



“Now the issue is this, let’s face it. Look, animosity and jealousy are all part of the game. Alan contested Nana on three occasions and if anybody tells you that Nana likes Alan tell the person I say it is not true,” he stated.



Despite serving as a trade minister in both presidential terms of Nana Addo until his decision to resign and contest for the NPP flagbearership, Kuuku Welsing noted that the relationship between the president and the now independent candidate is one that has always been of convenience.



“Look, he doesn’t like Alan. It’s like a marriage of convenience,” he stated.



He emphasised that with Mr Kyerematen hailing from the Ashanti Region which is a stronghold of the NPP, President Akufo-Addo was rather forced to make him a part of his government.



After coming third in the NPP’s special college poll held in August, Mr Kyerematen in September announced his resignation from the party citing threats, intimidation and maltreatment against his supporters.



He also announced his bid to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.







