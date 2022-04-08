Akufo-Addo has moved Ghana from shackles of poverty inherited from Mahama - Awuku

Politics of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku has claimed that President Akufo-Addo has moved Ghana from the "shackles of poverty” to a state of prosperity.



The National Organizer further asserted that President Akufo-Addo moved the country from poverty which he inherited from former President John Dramani Mahama.



He was speaking at the conference organised by TESCON and Danquah Institute where the Vice President addressed Ghanaians on the state of the economy.



He went on to state that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not have competent economic gurus to respond to the Vice President on his state of the economy address.



He averred that only ‘Goro boys’ of the opposition party would respond to the Vice President because they lack the men.



Sammy Awuku went on to urge party communicators and NPP members of the party to shape the narrative of the achievements of the government.



He said the NPP must not allow the NDC to shape the narratives of the government with propaganda if they want to win the 2024 general elections.



Sammy Awuku noted that in 2024, it is important to tell ourselves we own the campaign and victory for 2024. Let’s move away from making our opponents set the narrative,” he told the gathering.



To him, the party’s youth are the ones who must shape the narrative, and the President cannot be the only person to trumpet his achievements.