Akufo-Addo has more interchanges in 7 years than Ouattara who’s in 13th year - Abronye DC

Politics of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), popularly known as Abronye DC, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's seven-year term has outperformed the 13-year tenure of Cote d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara in terms of interchange construction.



Abronye DC pointed out that during Akufo-Addo's administration, Ghana has witnessed the construction of four interchanges, with two more currently underway in Suame and Takoradi.



According to him, comparatively, President Ouattara, over his 13-year presidency, has overseen the construction of four interchanges in Cote d'Ivoire.



The NPP regional chairman, who spoke from Abidjan, the national capital of Cote d'Ivoire, where he stood beside one of President Ouattara's interchange projects, emphasized Akufo-Addo's achievements in just seven years.



"I am currently in Abidjan, and the interchange I am standing beside was constructed by Ouattara over 13 years. Despite being given three terms, totalling fifteen years, in his 13 years of leadership, he has built four interchanges.



"In contrast, Ghana, under Nana Addo's eight-year government, has witnessed the construction of four complete interchanges, with two more in progress, namely Suame and Takoradi," Abronye DC stated.



He added that providing a leader with a longer term in office allows for more substantial development, citing the visible progress he has witnessed during his visit to Abidjan.



"In light of the kind of development I have seen in this town, it shows that if you give a long term to someone, they can achieve significant progress. Therefore, in 2024, I urge Ghanaians to allow Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to continue Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's works," he added.







