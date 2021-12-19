Akufo-Addo has made Ghana better than UK, US – Chairman Wontumi

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Antwi Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi), the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, has said that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has steered the country in a direction that Ghana is now ‘better’ than the United Kingdom and United States of America.



Delivering an address at 2021 conference of the NPP in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, December 19, 2021, Chairman Wontumi said that Ghanaians are feeling the impact of the good policies of the government.



“Now I can say that Ghana is better than the United Kingdom and United States because of the good policies our president and government is giving to Ghanaians.



Despite his boasting that Ghanaians are enjoying good life under the Akufo-Addo life under the Akufo-Addo administration, Chairman Wontumi blamed the coronavirus pandemic as the cause of the rising level of hardship in the country.



Wontumi said that travelling restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus has restricted Ghanaian traders from travelling abroad to purchase goods.



“We all know about COVID-19. Prior to COVID-19, you could travel to the developed countries for holidays but now travelling has become prison. If you go to China, they will keep you in a hotel for one month. If you go to UK, they will keep you in hotel for ten days. America is the same.



“If people are complaining, it’s because traders cannot travel. Because once they travel, they have to use their money on hotel. If you are checking the Ghana system, you will bear witness that the government is moving forward.”



He ended his speech with a warning to the NDC that they cannot stop the NPP from ‘breaking the 8’ in 2024.



“ I want to tell the NDC that, you denied us in 2009 but you can’t deny us from winning the 2024 elections. It is a movement. Winning 2024, 2028 and 2032 is a movement.”



