Akufo-Addo has lost his steam; not on top of his job – Ofosu Ampofo

General News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has downplayed assertions by the sitting president that he is on top of his job.



According to him, the scenario that transpired at the British High Commission during the signing of the book of condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was indicative that the president of Ghana is not on top of his job.



He said the president was seen copying his message of condolence from another book into the official book of condolence.



That incident “clearly indicates that the president was not on top of his job,” Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said.



He also mentioned the matter of the deported Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang evading immigration authorities and re-entering the country and the president, responding by saying he was not sure whether the woman was originally deported or fled the country.



“Meanwhile, his own senior advisor, Osafo-Maafo, had said the woman was deported,” he buttressed.



He argued that former president John Dramani Mahama six years after leaving office can recall some of the things he did while in government without any difficulty.



These, he recounted, are clear indications that the president does not have a full grasp on his job.



He suggested perhaps someone else was doing the work of the president.



He said the president has lost his steam as compared to former president John Dramani Mahama in government.



The NDC National Chairman who is seeking to be re-elected to lead the main opposition party to prosecute the 2024 general elections agenda threw these jabs at the sitting president when he was jointly interviewed by Nana Out Darko, host of the CTV morning show and Mr Emmanuel Quarshie, host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.



He stressed that on several occasions the president had proven not to be on top of his job