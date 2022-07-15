Akufo-Addo has given Asanteman over $500m to complete Boankra Inland Port project - Wontumi

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo wants Boankra Inland Port to be completed by August, Wontumi



Akufo-Addo cut sod for Boankra Inland Port in 2020



Osafo-Maafo advised Akufo-Addo against the completion of Boankra Inland Port, Bantama youth alleges



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, has claimed that the government has released over $500 million for the completion of the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal project.



Antwi Bosiako, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo himself had the funds released because he (the President) wants the project to be completed by August.



“As a Regional Chairman I can confirm to you from now to August, Boankra will start working... Akufo-Addo has given Asanteman over 500 million dollars to complete the Boankra Inland Project,” adomonline.com reports.



Meanwhile, residents of Boankra in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region are very angry over the delays in the commencement of the inland port project after President Akufo-Addo cut sod for it in 2020.



Residents want to organise a massive demonstration to register their displeasure about the delays in having the project boost economic activities in the area.





The Bantama Youth Association has accused Presidential Adviser, Nana Yaw Osafo-Mafo of being the reason the construction of the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) project near Kumasi has been stalled.



They alleged that they are convinced the Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo advised the president against the construction of the inland port after leaked audio of the presidential adviser stated the people of Ashanti did not contribute to Ghana’s independence fight.



The Bantama youth were reacting to a publication of an alleged secret tape recording in which the presidential advisor is heard making some ethnocentric comments.



In the said tape which has recently gone viral, the presidential advisor during a meeting with delegates of the NPP in the Eastern Region, questioned the contribution of the Ashanti people while touting the Akyem tribe as having led the fight for independence.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/DO