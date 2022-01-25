Akufo-Addo has fulfilled a childhood ambition of helping Ghanaians - NPP’s Razak Opoku

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party has eulogized President Nana Addo Dankwa as a man who fulfilled a childhood of improving the lots of Ghanaians as President.



According to Razak Kojo Opoku, President Akufo-Addo has been consistent with this dreams of positively impacting on the lives of Ghanaians.



He said that through the implementation of Free SHS, One-District-One-Factory and other policies, the Akufo-Addo government has satisfied the needs of Ghanaians.



He directed some shots at John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress and slammed him for lacking policies.



Read his statement below





Akufo-Addo's Wonderful Childhood Dreams: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes



When he decided to contest for the Presidency of the Republic of Ghana, he was told both within and without that he wanted to fulfill a childhood dream of becoming President just like his father who was a ceremonial President of Busia's government.



He was denied this wonderful childhood dream in 2008 and 2012, finally in 2016 Ghanaians gave him an unprecedented victory since the inception of the 4th Republican Constitution to become President of the Republic of Ghana to fulfill his childhood dreams.



Fast forward to 2020, Ghanaians were highly satisfied with the implementation of his wonderful childhood dream and rewarded him a second term Presidency with another overwhelming victory of over 500,000 votes difference between him and his main competitor, Mahama John. A victory which no sitting President has ever achieved since the implementation of the 4th Republican Constitution except President Akufo-Addo.



This clearly shows that Ghanaians were very satisfied with the wonderful childhood dream of Akufo-Addo.



Millions of Ghanaian school children would have become hopeless and dropouts if Akufo-Addo's wonderful childhood dream of Free SHS Policy was not implemented. As such poor parents of Free SHS beneficiaries would become useless in the eyes of their families and communities.



The wonderful childhood dream of Akufo-Addo has seen to the realization of the following to the socio-economic development and advancement of Ghana within just 5 years in office as President:



These include Planting for Food and Jobs, One-Constituency-One-Ambulance, One-District-One-Factory, Three Development Authorities (Coast, Middle and Northern), Zongo Development Fund, Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, Biggest hydro-solar system in West Africa, NEIP, GEA, Biggest road infrastructure Projects in the 4th Republic, formalized the economy through Digitalization/Digitization, Ghana Card, Retooling of the Security agencies, Year of Return and Beyond the Return initiatives, Development of Sports under One Constituency One Astroturf pitch, NABCO, Stable Economic Indicators, Prudent COVID-19 Management and several other mega achievements not mentioned here.



As a child, Akufo-Addo dreamt of fulfilling all these to the good people of Ghana. What a wonderful childhood dream.



However, sadly, the dream of another man who is desperately seeking to avoid the disgraceful tag of one-term president in the history of the 4th Republican Constitution has been about No Contribution No Chop Policy, Okada legalization and Mortuary for our Muslim friends.



How would the Ghanaian voter who contributed nothing to his cause chop if in an unlikely event John Mahama re-elected as a President again?