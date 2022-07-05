Akufo-Addo has destroyed gains Ghana made from Mahama’s IMF programme – Suhuyini

General News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Legislator asserts Akufo-Addo has collapsed projects Mahama started



Conditions that led to IMF bailout different from Mahama’s, says Oppong Nkrumah



Half of the world seeking IMF support, Oppong Nkrumah says



Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, has accused President Akufo-Addo’s government of destroying all the gains the country made from the IMF programme under ex-President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inherited self-financing projects that were created out of the programme the Mahama administration entered with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) but failed to manage these projects prudently.



He indicated that should the government not have mismanaged these self-financing projects, which include the Ghana National Gas Project, the country would not be returning to the IMF for a bailout, 3newsroom.com reports.



“If the government, when it inherited the benefits of the IMF programme and extended it, had done in areas that will be able to pay for themselves like the Ghana Gas is paying for itself the ports are paying for themselves, we would not be here today,” the MP is quoted to have said in a TV3 interview.



Meanwhile, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said that the government’s decision to seek an IMF bailout was borne out of circumstances that are different from those that caused the erstwhile Mahama administration to do same in 2015.



He stated that Ghana’s current economic crisis was brought about by external factors, not from domestic economic mismanagement as has been suggested by the opposition.



“That is why for example, from 2020, about half of the world’s countries are applying to the fund for some support. It is not to say that all of the people who manage all of these over one hundred economies do not know how to go about their jobs but is it evidence of the fact that something external, something exogenous has hit, that is why today, Egypt, Kenya, I understand Tunisia is also applying for some sort of support, are asking for support,” the politician said.



He also indicated that the government was hoping to get some $2 billion, which it would use to boost its Balance of Payment Account.



On July 1, 2022, Nana Akufo-Addo authorized Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to support the country’s economy.



