Akufo-Addo has brought back tyranny – Kwakye Ofosu

Former deputy minister for information under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for acting in a manner that compromises press freedom.



The president has been under serious criticism following the arrest and detention of some journalists and activists over the past few weeks as a result of their utterances.



Reacting to the arrests in a Twitter post, Felix Kwkaye Ofosu while sharing an old video of former president John Agyekum Kufour, pointed out what he said has been a shocking deterioration in leadership.



In the video accompanying his tweet, then-President Kufour while addressing a political rally is heard touting the protection of free speech under his leadership.



“When we came to power the first law we repealed was the criminal libel law. Now everywhere you go there is an FM station where everyone is freely speaking their mind. Even the opposition NDC has more radio stations than us, all they do is spew propaganda they don’t do good with their freedom.



“They don’t speak the truth but we know that as humans if you are not given the opportunity to speak your mind you are being oppressed in a way. That was why we said remove the criminal libel law; Let the people feel free, let them think free, and let them talk freely, we want Ghanaians to feel they are truly a free nation," Kufour stated.



Drawing a comparison, Mr. Ofosu Kwaky said: “President Kufour puts daylight between himself and President Akufo-Addo in this video. The latter has brought back tyranny and rolled back the gains made in media freedom. What a shocking deterioration is leadership standards!”





