Akufo-Addo has been a pillar of comfort after we lost Ishmael Ashitey – TMA boss

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: Richard Osei, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has described President Akufo-Addo as a pillar of comfort to all those bereaved on account of the death of former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Ishmael Ashitey.



On the sidelines of the observation of the one week for the late politician, the Tema Mayor said, since the death, President Akufo-Addo has kept close to the family and constituency and has been helping them through the difficult times.



“First, the President sent the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to bring us consolation and assure us of government’s solidarity and now the President himself has made time to come himself in spite of his busy schedule.



“This is proof of his care for the welfare of all of us those who count the death of Hon. Ashitey a loss whether on personal or official level and we are very grateful to His Excellency for the care,” Hon. Amarh Ashitey said.



A former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Ishmael Ashitey, died on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema after a short illness.



Mr. Ashitey, 67, was also a former Minister of State, and former Member of Parliament for Tema East.



His one week observance came off at Tema Community 6 and drew government and party kingpins including former Tema East MP, Titus Glover, who was represented for donation and whom Hon. Yohane Ashitey described as one of the party fathers of the NPP in Tema.



“Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover now has more responsibility on his shoulders now that hon. Ishmael Ashitey has passed on because the two of them along with the likes of Lawyer Abraham Ossei Aidoo, are the fathers of the NPP in Tema here. They are the ones we look up to,” the Tema MCE said.



Other bigwigs who attended the one-week observance included the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, Hon. Irene Naa Torshie Addo Lartey, Administrator of the District Assemblies common fund, Mr. Freddie Blay, National Chairman of NPP, K.B, Regional and constituency executives including, Assembly members, traditional rulers, members of parliament, MMDCEs and ministers of state.



However, the highlight personality was President Akufo-Addo himself, who had stormed the observance immediately after returning from the meeting of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



“We are extremely grateful to the president for finding time out of his busy schedule to grace this occasion, no matter how somber. We know it is just a continuation of care that he has shown towards us since we became bereaved as a Metropolis, as a constituency and as a family, “ Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



Meanwhile, the funeral of Hon. Ishmael Ashitey has been scheduled for 7th March, 2022 at the Mantse Park, Tema New Town.