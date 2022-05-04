Akufo-Addo has bastardized independent constitutional bodies – Mahama

Politics of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the Akufo-Addo administration has made it impossible for independent constitutional bodies to discharge their duties freely.



According to him, one of such situations is the way and manner the former Auditor General, Yaw Domelevo was axed out of office.



“Worrying trend is the bastardization of independent constitutional bodies obstructing their objectivity and introducing deliberate constraint in their ability to act independently and in accordance with the mandate bestowed on them by the constitution.



“This deliberate strategy has resulted in heavily politically colored and conflicted persons assuming positions with such institutions. Alongside the swift dismissal of persons who have dared to act in an independent and fair manner. Here one can mention the Domelevo of our time,” Mr. Mahama disclosed this at the NDC’s ‘Ghana at a crossroads’ event held on Monday at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



He continued, “interesting condescending responses from the government officials to public complaints have often accentuated the frustration and anger of the people.”



“A government bereft of ideas has resorted to the incarceration of critical voices, name-calling of citizens, and unfair categorization of the labor force and huge numbers of unemployed youth as lazy and undeserving,” he added.



The former President further stated that the “Worse of all the government has been using chaotic shouting and insincere tactical analysis leading to dubious analysis and outright untruths to manage narrative.”