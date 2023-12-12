Akufo-Addo has almost succeeded in breaking up the NPP – KNUST lecturer

Politics of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng, has criticized the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and its potential impact on the chances of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Dr. Amakye Boateng contends that President Nana Addo's leadership has not only tarnished the image of the country but has also jeopardized the unity within the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.



"The truth is the NPP people are not at ease because the primary goal of a political party is to remain in power…NPP is the ruling party, but they can see that they are heading to opposition," he asserted in an interview on Akoma FM on December 7, 2023.



One of the major issues highlighted by Dr. Amakye Boateng is the government's handling of the fight against illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.



He claims that the NPP has failed to effectively address the galamsey issue, which he believes will influence the vote. The lecturer contends that the party's chances are slim, and the galamsey problem is a major contributor to this decline.



“Very soon, there will be an election to elect a new set of leaders, and I am saying that galamsey is pushing the NPP back into opposition. Galamsey is the major issue. The chances of the NPP are very slim, and one thing that can help them is their choice of a running mate.



“I am saying this because Dr. Bawumia is also tainted; the Nana Addo factor has negatively affected Dr. Bawumia, so we don’t see Dr. Bawumia as his own man.



“The Komfo Anokye crisis is also fighting against the NPP because they didn’t do anything about it until Otumfuo intervened. So, you see how Nana Addo’s leadership has been a mess, one for the country and two for the party. Nana Addo has almost succeeded in breaking the party up,” he added.







AM/SARA



