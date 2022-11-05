Akufo-Addo has abandoned his ‘I’m not corrupt’ tag - Martin Kpebu

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The lead campaigner of the 'Kumepreko Reloaded’ demonstration, Mr Martin Kpebu, has wondered why President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not living up to his ‘I’m not corrupt’ tag.



He said the president cannot proudly say he is not corrupt because the happenings under his watch suggest otherwise.



The lawyer noted that in recent times, the president has even failed to mention the word corruption in all his interactions and speeches, alleging that it is because he is benefiting heavily from corruption and its associated acts.



He said while the finance minister is on a reckless borrowing spree, the president and his immediate family members are benefitting through Databank.



He revealed that under the watch of President Akufo-Addo, jobs meant for the State Insurance Company (SIC) have been handed on a silver platter to Enterprise Insurance Limited, leading to the collapse of the state insurer.



The lawyer, who is pushing for the ‘Kumepreko Reloaded’ demonstration slated for Saturday, 5 November 2022, made this comment while speaking on Accra100.5FM's morning show Ghana Yensom, hosted by Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman), on Friday, 4 November 2022.



Mr Kpebu, through the ‘Kumepreko Reloaded’ demonstration, is seeking that the president and his vice president step down for fresh elections to be held in the next three months as contained in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



“This is the man who told Ghanaians that he intends to use the gains made in his fight against corruption under his administration as president, to finance the free Senior High School project but what are we seeing today? Corruption under his administration is at an all-time high,” he charged.



“The bad leadership of the president has made corruption a lucrative business in the country,” he stressed.