Akufo-Addo has a 'kingship mentality', lacks leadership qualities – Abraham Amaliba

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has criticized President Akufo-Addo over his reaction to reshuffle calls.



The President speaking on North Star Radio in Tamale on Monday, August 8 gave the strongest indication that he has no intention to reshuffle his ministers.



“Many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at...If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call," he said.



According to him, “the calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”



However, Abraham Amaliba speaking on TV3's Big Issues programme said the President didn't speak like a leader.



“Listening to the President, Akufo-Addo lacks leadership qualities because a leader doesn’t speak that way. A President doesn’t respond to his citizens in the manner he responded in Tamale yesterday . . . "



“ . . so when people are saying your Finance Minister is not performing well, get him out and get another competent person to work. And you (Akufo-Addo) say NDC will destabilize your government or these are people looking for jobs, that is not how democracy works, because democracy is about the people, democracy is for you to do what the people want and not for you to do what you want," he said.



“Akufo-Addo has a kingship mentality. He behaves like he wants to be a king and as a king, what he says is final, but he shouldn’t forget that on two occasions he had to go to the people to ask for their mandate. So if today the people are calling for reshuffle, you don’t say you think they are performing well and that these people are against the government,” he added.