Akufo-Addo govt committed to improving education through technology - Rev Ntim Fordjour

Regional News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has said the government is committed to improving literacy, as part of efforts to help overcome learning poverty in the country.



He said the government was working with development partners to create conducive environments for children to be able to reach their full potential and climb to the highest possible educational level.



The lawmaker disclosed this during the launch of the First National Students APP(GUPS Connect) on September 30, 2022, at Presec Legon.



Rev. Fordjour said one of the initiatives the ministry was rolling out to improve literacy was the First National Students APP programme, which was being implemented in partnership with the Ghana Union of Students Professionals.



“ICT, critical thinking, and creativity are the front and centre of skills required to thrive in today’s world. Government is poised to position our education system to nurture talents to become globally competitive,” he said.



He urged the youth to take full advantage of all the technological opportunities government has made available.



Rev. Fordjour said the government is focused on harnessing the power of technology to transform the economy.