Akufo-Addo government promoting LGBTQ+ 'nonsense' - Tamale MP alleges

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has accused the current government of making a mockery of Ghana’s values and norms by promoting homosexuality.



According to him, the government must state its clear position on the matter of LGBTQ+ rights if it indeed does not support same-sex marriage.



“This government is promoting the LGBTQ nonsense. If this government is not promoting it, they should tell us their position,” he told Metro TV in an interview.



The opposition National Democratic Congress MP noted that the failure of the ruling government and its MPs to speak against LGBTQ and support efforts to have such activities banned in the country is a mockery of the nation’s cultural values and principles.



“What this government is doing, and the members of parliament from the NPP (New Patriotic Party) who are so cowardice that they can’t speak their mind publicly, what they are doing is that they are mocking God, they are mocking our values, they are mocking our culture and principles. That is precisely what they are doing,” he stated.



He dared his colleagues in parliament from the ruling party to prove him wrong by coming out to state their position against the promotion of LGBTQ rights.



The outburst by Murtala Muhammed comes on the back of the citing of some LGBTQ rights promotional billboards at vantage points in the capital city.



A delegation of the sponsors of the National Coalition of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill which seeks to ban LGBTQ activities on Thursday visited the Tema Motorway where one of such billboards had been mounted.



The coalition made up of some opposition members of parliament demanded the immediate removal of the billboards by the Ghana Police Service.



Issuing a 24-hour ultimatum to the police, the members of the group told pressmen at the scene that such promotional activities of LGBTQ rights was in direct contravention of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



