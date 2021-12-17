Akufo-Addo government not oblivious of challenges facing Ghanaians - NPP MP

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Afegya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah has played down suggestions that the Akufo-Addo led government is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.



Adomako-Mensah noted that government duly appreciates the challenges facing the country is working hard to address these issues.



Speaking on Peace FM’s, Kokrokoo program, Adomako-Mensah disclosed that a thorough reading of the 2022 budget will reveal government is taking steps to tackle some problems facing the country.



He urged Ghanaians to have patience and trust in the governing party to turnaround the country’s fortunes and place it where it ought to be.



“Government is not oblivious of the challenges in the country. Government is very much concerned. Even in the 2022 budget, there are policies to solve the problems facing the country. It is a gradual process and I believe that if we exercise some patience, things will take its course. I’m passionate about the country like everyone,” he said.



He also dismissed assertions that the government has been playing deaf to the needs of Ghanaians.



He said that government has its ears on the ground and is committed to addressing the issues.



“I admit government has to listen to the people. Government must always listen to the people and I can assure you that the government of which I’m part is a listening government. We are a listening government. We are not perfect but we are doing our best.”



