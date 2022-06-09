‘Akufo-Addo government not fighting corruption but silencing critics’ – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has impugned the Akufo-Addo administration regarding the prosecution of people who seem to be at variance with the government.



Mr Asiedu Nketia alleged that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), through the offices of the Attorney-General and Special Prosecutor, accuses its foes of corruption and prosecutes them as revenge, when they are opposed to its actions.



According to him, such prosecutions cannot be described as fighting corruption but as a strategy to silence critics.



The NDC General Secretary in buttressing his point, alluded to the case of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) of Ajumako Enyan Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.



The MP is being tried at a Financial and Economic Court in Accra for alleged financial malfeasance.



The Prosecution alleged that he wilfully authorised “irrevocable letters of credit valued at EUR 3,950,000 to be established out of which payments amounting to EUR 2,270,000 were made to Big Sea General Trading Ltd of Dubai for the supply of vehicles purporting to be ambulances without due cause and authorization.”



According to Mr Asiedu Nketia, the government took the legal action against his party member because he opposed the passing of the electronic transaction levy (e-levy).



“On the e-levy, you recall that Dr Ato Forson stood against it unreservedly. The next moment, we were told he was being arraigned before court for allegedly signing an agreement about some ambulances.



“So it means before you accuse someone of wrongdoing, the person must have done something against you, and your way of fighting back is to wrongly accuse him. If so, it is not corruption they are fighting; It’s dictatorial governance where you are accused when you speak. It is not corruption they fight that way.”



The NDC stalwart commented during an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofoↄ morning show which was simulcasted on Angel TV on June 8, 2022.