Akufo-Addo gov't to introduce battery-powered electric trotros to boost public transportation – Tampuli

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Deputy Minister of Transport Hassan Tampuli has hinted at plans by the Akufo-Addo government to introduce electric buses into the country for commercial public transportation purposes as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s public transportation sector under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and also decarbonise while contributing toward net-zero emissions.



“We are currently developing an e-mobility policy to guide the deployment and scaling up of electric vehicles in the country”, Mr Tampuli said at the Africa forum organised by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Accra.



He announced: “We are also working assiduously to introduce the first-ever battery-powered electric buses for public transportation in Accra”.



“We attend conferences elsewhere in other countries and all the buses that are used are electric vehicles”, he observed, wondering: “How long is Ghana going to wait before we also start getting into that space?”



The Africa Forum, organised by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, focused on the role of logistics, transport and industry in the sustainable implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.



At the same event, Mr Tampuli, while speaking on some measures being put in place to improve Ghana’s transportation sector, said the government is working at having a national air carrier while strengthening the rail lines, sear and airports.



“We have embarked on massive infrastructure developments to improve all our seaports, airports and railway connectivity”, he noted.



“Currently, two of our regional domestic airports in Kumasi and Tamale are being upgraded into international status”, he updated.



“We have also set out to establish a national airline with a private strategic partner to support our vision of positioning Ghana as an aviation hub of West Africa and beyond”, he reported.



“The national airline will, in no doubt, boost the objective of the AfCFTA,” he stated.



Ghana International Airlines, which took the place of Ghana Airways after the debt-riddled national carried collapsed in 2004, also went bust in 2010.



In October 2020, Ghana signed an MoU with EgyptAir for the establishment of a new flag carrier.



The government, at the time, was expected to maintain a 10% shareholding in the new airline, with the majority of shares to be held by private investors.



This followed a similar MoU in 2018 with Ethiopian Airlines that hit a snag.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced on 17 November 2021 when he presented the 2022 budget that the government was in the final negotiation stages with a potential strategic partner for a new national airline.