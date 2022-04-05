Akufo-Addo goofed during BBC interview – NDC MP

Politics of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Member of Parliament for Wassa East Constituency in the Western Region Isaac Adjei Mensah has said the posture and demeanor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his interview with the BBC in the UK shows he was not in a good mood.



Mr. Adjei Mensah said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not himself throughout the interview because most of the things he said were not the real picture on the ground.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while in the UK at the invitation of Bishop T.D. Jakes spoke with BBC’s Peter Okwoche on Monday, April 4, on a wide range of issues including the ailing economy of Ghana.



Mr. Akufo-Addo said among other things that “we have also the opportunity to have industries set up not just for Ghana [but also] for the ECOWAS market and also for the African market.



“We now have an African Continental Free Trade Area agreement which is up and operating. Ghana is the gateway to its market of 1.2billion people. Imagine the opportunities that we are presenting.”



He added “I don’t know the economy in the world that is doing well.



“The Cedi has begun to firm up. The world is going through a difficult [moment], Ghana is no exception, and Nigeria is no exception. There is no country in the world that is escaping the ravages of COVID-19 and also the impact of the [Russia-Ukraine conflict].”



He added, “In Ghana, the recovery program that we have is considered very credible and it is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period stronger, it is that future we are looking at.”



Reacting to the demeanor of the president throughout the President’s interview on 3FM’s Sunrise hosted by Alfred Ocansey on Tuesday, Mr. Adjei Mensah said “the President was not in the good mood.”



“If you check his disposition at the time of the interview, he became upset at a point in time. The whole posture of the president was bad. It is not his normal style”.



The MP said, “he never put us [Ghana] in a good position because Britain is a big state in terms of development towards Ghana.”



Mr. Adjei Mensah added that “I was disappointed that the President couldn’t deliver. I think he didn’t prepare well. His managers did not manage him well. The President lost his cool and to me, it was not a good step.”



