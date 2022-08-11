Akufo-Addo gives assurance of building robust legal and justice system

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo says government is committed to promoting the rule of Law which is crucial to the development of the country.



He said government will prioritise the building of a modern legal and justice system.



President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the launch of the Law Reform Commission Fund and the Legal Aid Commission Fund in Accra.



President Akufo-Addo highlighted the challenges facing the two commissions and assured government’s readiness to address them.



President Akufo-Addo announced government’s initial deposit of one million cedis each to the two funds. He also made a personal donation of ¢100,000 each to the funds.



President Akufo-Addo made an appeal to individuals and organisation to also support the two commissions.



