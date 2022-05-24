Akufo-Addo fulfils promise, presents 'birthday gift' bus to E.P Amedzofe College of Education

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through the Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has fulfilled a promise he made to the E.P Amedzofe College of Education in the Volta Region.



This comes after the president promised to give the school a birthday gift for its 75th anniversary celebration.



In fulfilment of that promise, Yaw Osafo-Maafo personally presented a 65-seater bus to management of the college.



The bus was procured through the GETFund.



Osafo-Maafo explained that the gesture was to help address transportation challenges that has faced the school for years.



He added that the presentation of the bus was part of the government’s efforts at promoting quality education across the country.



He also said that Ghana cannot develop without giving priority to education.



“If we want to develop, we must pay attention to education with the teacher at the center of the whole system,” he said.



He gave the assurance that the Akufo-Addo led administration will continue to promote teacher training education in the country to make it more relevant, effective and efficient.



He added that he has taken notice of the numerous challenges confronting the colleges of education in the country and that the government will work at solving them to enable the colleges operate effectively.



Yaw Osafo-Maafo also averred that education plays a significant role in nation-building and disclosed the government's readiness in ensuring that quality education hits every corner of the country, urging the school authorities to take proper care of the bus to help achieve its purpose.



The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjuor, also said that the government has a track record of fulfilling promises and that the presentation to the E.P College of Education is an example.



According to him, seventy-five (75) buses and five (5) pick-ups would be presented to some selected schools in the coming week, as part of the government's efforts at enhancing good, quality education across the country.



The Principal of the School, Dr. Dickson Tsey, who received the bus on behalf of the college, thanked the government, the president and the Senior Presidential Advisor for the gesture and was optimistic that the presence of the bus would go a long way to solve their transportation challenges.



Dr. Dickson Tsey, who was accompanied by some staff of the college, assured that proper care would be given to the bus to help achieve its purpose.



“We are very happy. This is indeed, a big dream come through for us. This is going to help solve our transportation challenges and we promise to take good care of the bus,” he said.



Giving a few words at the short presentation ceremony, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, expressed gratitude to the president for the donation.