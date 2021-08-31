Akufo-Addo fulfils pledge to conjoined twins, pays GH¢14.3million for surgery

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Two boys born and joined at the head are to undergo surgery to separate them



• They were born at Nsawam



• President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his pledge to take charge of all the bills for their surgery



Following his promise to foot the entire bill that will be involved in the medical process to separate the conjoined twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid up.



The presentation of GH¢14,394,397.58, being the total cost of the operation and the purchase of surgical equipment for the surgery, was made on behalf of the president by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, a tweet by Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has said.





On March 30, this year, the conjoined twins were delivered at Nsawam but were transferred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital immediately for the necessary medical interventions that would lead to their separation, a report by graphic.com.gh said.Later in July, the president, through the Chief of Staff, announced that the government was taking over the full cost of the separation of the conjoined twins who are joined at the head.It is expected that the surgical procedure will take place in September with a team of 166 specialists, pooled locally and internationally, working around the clock to facilitate the surgery.