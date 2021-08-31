Akufo-Addo fulfils pledge to conjoined twins, pays GH¢14.3million for surgery

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Two boys born and joined at the head are to undergo surgery to separate them
• They were born at Nsawam
• President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his pledge to take charge of all the bills for their surgery
Following his promise to foot the entire bill that will be involved in the medical process to separate the conjoined twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid up.
The presentation of GH¢14,394,397.58, being the total cost of the operation and the purchase of surgical equipment for the surgery, was made on behalf of the president by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, a tweet by Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has said.
