Akufo-Addo extends Adwoa Safo’s leave

• Adwoa Safo's leave has been extended by President Akufo-Addo



• She sought leave of absence for personal reasons



• The extension of Adwoa Safo's leave was contained in a statement signed by Eugene Arhin



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Adoo has extended the leave of Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



This was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, it was explained that Ms Safo's leave was to have ended September 30, 2021.



Adwoa Safo had sought leave of absence for personal reasons.



"In her absence and until further notice, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah to act as caretaker Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection," the statement added.



