Akufo-Addo expected to address GNAT@90 conference on January 4

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address the Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT's Sixth Quadrennial National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.



GNAT is holding its week-long conference in the Ashanti Region with the president billed to address the gathering on Tuesday, January 4.



It will be held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.



Delegates from all the 16 regions are attending the week-long conference, which is being held on the theme, "GNAT@90: Surviving as a Reliable and Vibrant Teacher Union in the 21st century."



Delegates are also expected to vote for national officers to lead the association for the next four years.