Akufo-Addo doing exactly what brought about ‘Kume Preko’ demo – Lecturer

General News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

A political Historian with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Samuel Adu Gyamfi, has bemoaned the hardship in the country under President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Speaking to Piesie Okrah on Dwboase on TV XYZ, Dr Adu Gyamfi kicked against the introduction of the electronic transaction levy (E-Levy), stressing that the policy has bitten lower income earners hard.



The lecturer who made reference to the street protest by pressure group Arise Ghana recently stated that the demonstration was justified because the leaders of the country have not shown empathy to the masses at a time the economy is crumbling.



“The president is doing exactly what the government was doing that triggered the ”kume preko’demo in 1995 which Akufo-Addo led,” he lamented in Akan.



He said the government’s response to the demands of Ghanaians was not encouraging and that series of demonstrations will be staged against Akufo-Addo as the hardship bites more



Currently, four teacher unions have embarked on a strike action over the government’s inability to pay them cost of living allowance (CoLA).



The representatives of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the National Graduate Association of Teachers (NAGRAT) stormed out of the negotiations with the government over their demands.



The Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) has also served notice of its intention to embark on industrial action on Tuesday, July 19, to demand a 20 percent Cost of Living Allowance.



The union said this has become necessary due to the worsening economic conditions in the country.



It said the decision to strike was taken at an emergency meeting on July 8.