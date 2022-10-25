Akufo-Addo doesn’t use 30-vehicle convoy – Presidential staffer explains

General News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's convoy has become the subject of recent reportage after he was twice booed in a week in two different regions.



First was in the Ashanti Region and later in the Eastern Region where onlookers were heard hooting at the presidential convoy.



The number of cars in the convoy has also taken on a trajectory of its own as people have criticized the size of the convoy citing the amount of fuel that would be guzzled by the land cruisers that form the convoy.



Some estimates of the number of cars have been put between 30 - 50+ vehicles, but that figure has been contested by a presidential staffer.



According to an October 23, 2022 tweet by Samuel Bryan Buabeng, the president, "does not have a 30 vehicle convoy."



He explained how the convoys become long and ways to 'trim' them to size. "Those appointees who have been joining the convoy should stop, they’re not the only people close to the President. Security operatives must not allow such impunity to go on!"



President @NAkufoAddo does not have a 30 vehicle convoy. Those appointees who have been joining the convoy should stop, they’re not the only people close to the President. Security operatives must not allow such impunity to go on! — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@Sambryanbuabeng) October 23, 2022

