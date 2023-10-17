Akufo-Addo doesn’t care a hoot about Ghanaians – Sam George

Politics of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of failing to prioritize the welfare of ordinary citizens in the face of adversity.



His claims were made when he shared a video of President Akufo-Addo's visit to flood victims in the Volta region.



During the visit, President Akufo-Addo expressed his sympathy for the affected residents but also made a statement that raised eyebrows among critics.



The president was quoted as saying “I came here this afternoon to express my sympathies and to commiserate with all the people in the Mepe area, I chose Mepe because this is the area that has been most affected.



“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to help, because if it is a question of who votes for me and who does not vote for me, I should not be here because you don't vote for me, that is not my concern.



“When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath of office as president for every single individual in Ghana, of all the people in Ghana, all districts whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath of office, I am the president of all the people.”



While the President’s words were intended to convey a sense of duty, they were seized upon by Sam George as evidence that the president had, in his words, "checked out of the country" and no longer cared about the welfare of the people.



Sam George, taking to social media, remarked, "Our President, @NAkufoAddo has checked out of the Country. He really doesn't care a hoot about us as a people again. His utterances and body language say a lot. The President has jakpa. We are left to our fate."





Our President, @NAkufoAddo has checked out of the Country. He really doesn't care a hoot about us as a people again. His utterances and body language say a lot.



The President has jakpa. We are left to our fate.



~~ ENDS ~~ pic.twitter.com/i2d5Ihpmk9 — Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) October 16, 2023

AM/SARA