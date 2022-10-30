Akufo-Addo doesn't believe in reshuffling – Political scientist

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi has said President Akufo-Addo does not believe in reshuffling.



About 80 MPs of the Majority caucus in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 called for the immediate removal of both Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister and Charles Adu-Boahen as the Minister of State at the Ministry.



According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, the removal of the duo is the only way to restore confidence in Ghana’s tattered economy.



Addressing the media, the NPP MPs led by Asante Akyem North MP and former deputy minister for Railways Development, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi disclosed a number of petitions have already been sent to President Akufo-Addo over the poor performance of his finance minister demanding action but to no avail.



According to him, the majority will boycott any government business including approval of the 2023 budget if the President fails to heed their demand.



Commenting on the development on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, Mr. Adu Gyamfi described the action by the Majority MPs as rational in the face of the current economic challenges.



“Unfortunately, this particular arm of the government is a stiff neck. It is not really interested in opening up to allow for correction that will inure to the collective good of our humanity as a people. I believe that that is where the challenge is.



“Economic arm or the leadership that is driving this government seems to be faltering. Clearly, they are not delivering. That’s why Ghanaians are complaining and civil society among others have called upon the executive head to remove the gentleman in question.



"So there will be a certain appropriate space to allow for new hands with new ideas to support the kind of development agenda that we are seeking for,” Mr. Adu Gyamfi stated.



He continued: “Unfortunately, the President does not believe in reshuffling, he does not believe in changing hands and he thinks that what he has is his best guard. And that is exactly what he is going to use.



"I think that the legislature within their own ranks have some role to play, to be able to challenge what the executive arm of the government is doing. I believe that it should be a normal practice in the scheme of affairs.”



Meanwhile, the majority MPs after their dispassionate calls for the dismissal of the Finance Minister later softened their stance on the matter.



The group has acceded to President Akufo-Addo’s request for Mr. Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu-Boahen to stay on till the conclusion of the IMF negotiations and the presentation of the 2023 budget.