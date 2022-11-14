Akufo-Addo does not deserve any credit for sacking Adu Boahen – Martin Kpebu

Politics of Monday, 14 November 2022

Renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deserves no credit for his decision to sack the Minister of State in Charge of Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.



Lawyer Kpebu said that the president deserves no credit because he should have sacked the minister of state long ago, but he refused despite calls by many Ghanaians, including members of his party, the New Patriotic Party, 3new.com reports.



He intimated that but for the expose’ by renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Adu Boahen will still be at post.



“This is something he should have done long ago. Providence providing the reason, it is no credit to the president, it is shame to him."



“Providence has given a reason for him to be sacked, it is actually a shame on him, when people called on him to do so he refused,” he is quoted to have said in an interview on TV3 on Monday, November 14.



The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, sacked his Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen on Monday, November 14, 2022.



This was contained in a statement issued by the presidency on Monday, which indicated that the dismissal was to take effect immediately.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” the statement read.



Providing reasons for the dismissal, the president said that it is based on the knowledge that allegations of corruption had been levelled against the minister.



The allegations, the statement added, are in line with an undercover investigative piece that is yet to be shown by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The statement added that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is to investigate the matter.



“After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations."



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported how Charles Adu Boahen was implicated in the investigative video as follows:



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in Charge of Finance, has alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, needs just USD200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reported.



