Akufo-Addo deploys 200 soldiers to clamp down on galamsey

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

President Akufo-Addo has authorized the Ghana Armed Forces to commence an operation to remove all persons and logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies.



The operation commenced at 6 am on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, on the River Pra in the Central Region and Western regions of Ghana.



Two hundred(200) officers of the Ghana Armed Forces are involved in the operation.



The President’s order is in furtherance of the resolution of the final communique, of the stakeholder Dialogue on small scale mining on April 14-15, 2021 and to ensure that mining within water bodies is immediately stopped.



A statement signed by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said “the Ministry of Defence and the Ghana Armed Forces will provide a detailed brief of developments and sustainability efforts at 12pm on Friday 30th April 2021.