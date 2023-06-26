Akufo-Addo denies interfering in Gyakye Quayson’s prosecution

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refuted allegations that he is responsible for the prosecution of former Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



He asserts that he has never interfered with the judiciary's work during his tenure as President.



Speaking to supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Assin Breku, Central Region, ahead of the upcoming by-election, President Akufo-Addo maintained that Mr. Quayson is facing prosecution due to his violation of the law.



The President raised a question regarding the distinction between Mr. Quayson and Adam Sakande, the former Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, who was prosecuted and convicted for a similar offense.



President Akufo-Addo urged constituents of Assin North not to make the mistake of voting for someone who could potentially end up in jail and impede the area's development.



The by-election in Assin North became necessary after parliament informed the Electoral Commission that the seat had become vacant. This action followed a Supreme Court ruling stating that the Electoral Commission had acted unconstitutionally by allowing Mr. Quayson to contest the 2020 parliamentary election without providing proof of renouncing his Canadian citizenship.



The court declared Mr. Quayson's election unconstitutional, null and void, and of no effect. Furthermore, his swearing-in was deemed unconstitutional.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is supporting Mr. Quayson as their candidate in the by-election, while the NPP in Assin North has chosen Charles Opoku as their candidate.



The election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 27.