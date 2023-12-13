Akufo-Addo demonized Mahama but doing worse – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

General News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Special Aide to the Former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari is unhappy with the demonization and bastardization of his boss by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in times past while the former was president for situations, he has performed far worse.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, with Julius Caesar Anadem monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Madam Mogtari did not mince words in urging African leaders to move away from politics of character assassination of their predecessors when they, in turn, do not do anything better.



She believes the time has come for such politics to be done away with paving the way for politics of appreciation, commendation, and continuation to bring about real development to the people.



“Politics is not to demonize or bastardize your successor. That is another thing that I realize African leaders must start thinking very carefully about.



"You demonize your predecessor, you challenge everything he does because you want power, you must, by all means, create a very bad impression, then you come into office and yet the same impression that you thought was so bad, you do a lot worse and you still want people to praise you for them, how is that going to be possible”, she lamented



Ahead of the 2016 general elections Former President Mahama and his NDC administration were tagged with all kinds of names from corruption to incompetence, but it seems the NPP has not done better since it took power having a nosedive in some of the Key Performance Indices(KPIs) it gauged the previous government with.