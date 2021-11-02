Akufo-Addo demands fair and equitable solution to fight against climate change

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as unacceptable calls by the West for poor nations to abandon the exploitation of their natural resources as part of the solution to climate change.



He said most of the industrialized nations exploited their resources to reach their current state and so it will be unfair to charge developing nations not to do the same because of the adverse effects to the climate.



He, therefore, called for balance and a level-playing field in the fight.



“We must find a solution that is equitable and fair, a solution that levels the playing field, a solution that recognizes the historical imbalances between the high emitters and low emitters,” President Akufo-Addo stated at the ongoing United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland.



He was addressing the summit on behalf of the people and government of Ghana on Tuesday, November 2021.



He pledged Ghana’s commitment to the fight against climate change.



“Let us use this summit as a turning point to create a more prosperous greener and fairer world which maintains the balance between the socio-economic and environmental requirements of all nations of the earth, rich and poor.”



He said if this move is successful, it will be the greatest legacy to leave current and future generations.