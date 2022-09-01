Akufo-Addo deceived Ghanaians with Agenda 111 – Akandoh

Politics of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, says Ghanaians should not bank their hopes on the Agenda 111 Hospitals promised by the Akufo-Addo administration.



His comment comes on the back of the abandoned La General Hospital project by the government.



A visit by the Minority caucus of the Health Committee of Parliament to the project site revealed that work has stalled at the site.



The contractor undertaking the project has parked out of the site.



The Hospital was demolished for reconstruction two years ago. The project is, however, yet to see the light of day after President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the commencement of work in 2020 at a cost of €68million.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Wednesday, Mr. Akandoh indicated that the reality is always different from what the government paints in the public domain.



“You’ve been in power for more than six years and you have not been able to start and complete one single hospital. Then somebody comes to tell you that within the next two years I am going to build one hundred and eleven hospitals and you believe it. You are only allowing yourself to be deceived.



“That is what they are doing, again that is not the only point. If the person presents to you a budget and in that budget which is the source of funding and the only amount that has been allocated to Agenda 111 was five hundred and eighteen million Ghana cedis and you expect me to believe such a government?” Mr. Akandoh wondered.



He continued: “Clearly, they are preparing your mind that they are on the path of failure when it comes to this Agenda 111. Initially, if you recall in 2021 when the President cut the sod he told the good people of this country they are going to complete this project within 12 to 18 months. Now, he says that no, I will finish before I hand over power in 2024.”





The lawmaker stated that the President’s consistent shifting of the goal post means that he cannot honor his promise on the Agenda 111 hospitals.



“So you cannot question him when he is no longer the President. There is another saying that we are not even getting land so if you follow the story you will realize that these are a bunch of liars.”