Akufo-Addo deadlier than coronavirus – Isaac Adongo

General News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Whereas Ghanaians would want President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to have a Midas touch that turns everything into a success, a Member of Parliament has observed that the president has a ‘failure touch’.



According to Isaac Adongo, any aspect of the Ghanaian life President Akufo-Addo touches turns out to be a catastrophic failure.



This, Adongo said President Akufo-Addo more deadly than the coronavirus.



The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee is quoted to have said at a meeting of members of the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN) in Bolgatanga that, Ghana is headed for doom under President Akufo-Addo.



“The President is more than the coronavirus because every aspect of the sectors he touches usually get scrambled from education to economy. The reality is that the economy is messed up because no country can survive spending 91% of its tax revenue to pay debts and settlements.



“No country can survive when it uses about 65 % of tax revenue to pay wage bills of 7000 people in a country where the population is about three million people.”



Isaac Adongo said that while the country is headed for the ditch, the President and his appointees appears not to know how they can turn around.



“Clearly, this government does not know what it is doing and will definitely take this country back to where we all do not pray for.”

Isaac Adongo recently hit back at Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia over some assertions he made on Ghana’s economy.



“I have watched a video of Dr Mahmoud Bawumia at a TESCON Programme at UCC trying so hard in an absurd manner to justify the mess he has run Ghana's Economy into, in a similar fashion to his ill-fated attempt to run away from his technically deficient analysis of exchange rates developments and the fundamentals of the economy. Is it not this same man who once said, 'If you are in doubt, look to the exchange rate'? And that, 'if the fundamentals of your economy are weak, the exchange rate will expose you?



“We can all now see how the exchange rate has badly exposed Dr Mahmoud Bawumia. Under Dr Bawumia, the exchange rate was all over the place before it was rescued by Covid-19, with the dollar even breaking jail, and Bawumia PhD made an unsuccessful U-turn with his warped logic concept” he stated in a statement issued on August 10, 2021.