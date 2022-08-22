Akufo-Addo dared to sack Roads, Agric and Finance ministers if indeed he is in charge

General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not really in charge of affairs of the country though he is constitutionally elected as the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Mr. Joseph Yammin has observed.



He wants the President to fire the Roads, Agriculture, and Finance Ministers who he believes are a disappointment in their respective ministries if the President is indeed in charge.



Mr. Yammin noted that the three ministers including his cousins Ken Ofori-Atta, Kwesi Amoako-Atta and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto under the current administration need sacking or reshuffling



"The first person deserving of a reshuffle in Nana Addo’s government is his cousin, the finance minister, who has woefully failed but he won’t do that, he will never do it. One of the worse performing ministers today is the Agric minister, who is an agric economist, also a close ally to nana Addo, he cannot touch him and so he will not attempt to do a reshuffle, the roads minister should have gone by now he cannot touch him," Yammin retorted.



"When we are expecting Nana to reshuffle and he is seeing their failure as success, then nothing will happen, this is shocking, we are wasting our time."



"If the President’s appreciation of his government’s performance is okay and needs no reshuffle then we shouldn’t be surprised at where we are today. It tells you the president’s assessment of his minister is so low and that is his highest point of grade,” he observed on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM.