Akufo-Addo cuts sod for commencement of ‘Agenda 111’ initiative Tuesday

General News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

President Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 perform a ceremony to commence government’s “Agenda 111″ projects at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti region.



The short ceremony is billed to start at 8:00 am on Tuesday, a circular issued by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah to all MPs and MMDCEs in the region said.



The letter sighted by Kasapafmonline.com noted:” As important stakeholders in this very important national agenda, you are respectfully invited to attend the programme as scheduled above and to grace the occasion with your presence.”



This comes on the back of questions raised by a section of the public about the whereabouts of the eighty-eight (88) new district hospitals the president promised.



President Akufo-Addo in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic promised to complete the project in a year, during a national update on Covid-19 last April.



“I know all the district hospitals drawing have been done and awards have been given to some contractors and we’ll be meeting them this week. We want to move the process forward and so very soon you’ll see His Excellency and the Vice President going round cutting the sod for the work.”



“Government wants to construct 100-bed capacity district hospitals in all districts without hospitals.”



“The government is putting up 101 hospitals across Ghana and secondly the government is putting up a secondary facility, that is regional hospitals in all the new regions created and a new one at the Western region and convert the Effia Nkwanta Hospital into a metropolitan one.”



He continued that, “Government is going to construct two psychiatrist hospitals; one to serve the middle belt and one to serve the northern belt and so this makes the Agenda 111.”



