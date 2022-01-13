Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Accra STEM Academy

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Akufo-Addo highlights the significance of STEM education to the country



Education Minister extols the benefit of Accra STEM Academy



Akufo-Addo underscores the need to produce 30,000 engineering graduates annually



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 cut sod for the construction of the first-ever ultramodern Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) school in the country to be called “Accra STEM Academy”.



The project when completed will equip students with 21st-century skills to effectively participate in the fourth industrial revolution.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony at the National Vocational Training Institute’s Head office in Accra, President Akufo-Addo assured of his government’s commitment to enhancing the study of STEM.



He also underscored the need for the country to explore the studying of STEM as it has become the order of the day.



“Indeed, our world is essentially driven by technology, energy, industry, agriculture, medicine and health, clean air and water, transportation, sanitation to use management and conservation of natural resources. The successful exploitation of all these sectors depends ultimately on the application of science and technology.



“So it is obvious that to be part of this modern world, science and technology must be present at every stage of the development process… a country’s evolution is a function of its ability to understand, adapt, produce and commercialize scientific and technological knowledge in ways appropriate to its culture, aspirations and levels of development,” President Akufo-Addo stated.



Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum also speaking at the event highlighted the importance of the project to the country’s educational sector.



He mentioned that it was critical for STEM education to be studied from Kindergarten level to the Senior High School level.



“We need to have great minds starting from kindergarten focusing on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. We also believe there has to be a pipeline and that is the reason behind the Accra Stem Academy beginning from kindergarten all the way to high school,” he stated.



The Accra STEM Academy will comprise [of] a 4 storey classroom block building with 28 classrooms, 14 science laboratories with prep rooms, and a library.



