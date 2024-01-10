Akufo-Addo could have taxed air if God didn’t make it free – Sorogho

General News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Alhaji Amadu Sorogho, the former Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, has strongly criticised President Akufo-Addo's inclination towards taxing the Ghanaian populace, suggesting that if it were up to the president, he might even introduce a "breathing tax" given his penchant for taxing nearly every sector of the economy.



In an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Sorogho, who also served as the Board Chairman for the Ghana National Fire Service, expressed his concerns about what he perceives as the president's insatiable desire to impose taxes on ordinary Ghanaians.



He went on to assert that in Ghana's history, President Akufo-Addo stands out as a leader who has extensively borrowed, resulting in the country struggling to service its debt portfolio.



Alhaji Sorogho pointed out that it is only under Akufo-Addo's administration that Ghana has faced challenges in meeting its debt obligations, emphasizing the reliance on the Debt Exchange Programme to manage the debt burden.



Sorogho further remarked that if Ghana's debt were to be distributed among its citizens, each person would be expected to contribute a substantial amount, citing the figure of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (200,000,000 old cedis.



In his view, this financial situation is a consequence of the policies implemented by President Nana Addo and his administration, particularly emphasising the impact of their economic decisions on the country's debt management.