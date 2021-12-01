Akufo-Addo congratulates Prempeh College for 2021 NSMQ win

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has served notice of his eagerness to receive winners of the 2021 National Sceince and Maths Quiz at the seat of government.



In a post congratulating Prempeh College for winning the competition, President Akufo-Addo described the win as a victory well deserved.



Congratulations to @PrempehCollege on their victory in the finals of #NSMQ2021. It was a thoroughly deserved victory, and I look forward to welcoming them AGAIN to Jubilee House very soon. Congratulations once again,” the president posted on his Twitter page.



By convention, winners of the NSMQ competition present their trophy to the president after a win.



The 2021 edition of the competition climaxed on November 26, 2021, with the final contest being between Prempeh College, Keta Senior High School and the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Legon-Presec).



Prempeh College emerged winners of the competition by gaining some 53 points in the grand finale. Legon-Presec came second place with 49 points and Keta SHS came third with 30 points.



