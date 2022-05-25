Akufo-Addo condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo hosts Mozambican counterpart



Both leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine



Russian invasion partly blamed for Ghana's economic woes<>



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has condemned Russia's three-month-old invasion of Ukraine.



He reiterated calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities citing how injurious the conflict has been to global supply chains and African economies in particular.



“We both (Ghana and Mozambique) condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and call for an immediate cessation, as its effects, together with the ravages of COVID-19, are proving to be devastating to the entire world, particularly for those of us on the African continent,” Akufo-Addo said.



He was speaking at a May 23, 2022 press conference with his Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who is in Ghana on official visit.



The press conference was held at the Jubilee House in Accra after bilateral discussions by the two and their respective delegations.



African countries and the African Union, AU, have largely taken the middle ground of calling for cessation to hostilities despite pressure from the West to condemn Russia's actions.



In early April this year, the Government of Ghana, and a host of African countries, abstained from a vote by the United Nations Human Rights body seeking to suspend Russia's membership citing the invasion of Ukraine.



On the economic front, government is on record to have blamed the impact of the conflict and the ravages of COVID-19 for the recent economic downturn.



The Russian embassy in Accra has also had cause to reject the blame and stressing that the operation Moscow was undertaking in Ukraine had nothing to do with worsening economic conditions in Ghana.