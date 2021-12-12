Akufo-Addo compares Free SHS WASSCE results to the records of Mahama

General News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has compared the results of the 2021 West African Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE) to what was recorded in 2016 when Former President John Dramani Mahama was in office.



In a short statement released by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin on Saturday, December 11 reacting to the results, Mr Akufo-Addo said “The 2021 WASSCE results of the second batch of the Akufo-Addo graduates” show 54.08% of students recoding AI-C5 in English, as opposed to 51.6% in 2016, 65.7% recording AI-C6 in Integrated Science in 2021, as opposed to 48.35 in 2016, 54.11% recoding AI-C6 IN Mathematics, as compared to 33.12% in 2016 and 66.03% recording AI-C6 in Social Studies, as compared to 54.55% in 2016. Lest we forget, the 2021 batch of students were the pioneer of the double-track system, which elicited a lot of vilification and unfounded criticism on its introduction.”



WAEC on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in a statement said “a total of 1,339 subject results and 174 entire results of some students who sat for the 2021 WASSCE for School Candidates in Ghana have been cancelled”.



“It added that “the entire results of 3,667 candidates have also been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct of the examination.



Additionally, the scripts of candidates from 194 schools in certain subjects have been withheld and are being scrutinized.”



