Akufo-Addo committed to supporting Berekum Hospital – Bono Regional Minister

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has disclosed the readiness of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to support the Berekum Holy Family Hospital to deliver quality healthcare.



Speaking at the 75th anniversary celebration and the grand opening of the newly built administrative block for the hospital, Justina Owusu Banahene said it was an opportunity to appreciate the contributions of the past and present stakeholders who have played a significant role in the success of the hospital.



“Creating the platform for celebration and reflection. It is an opportune time to appreciate the contributions of the past and present stakeholders who have played a significant role in the success of the hospital.”



“On this special occasion, I encourage the entire Holy Family Hospital community to embrace the spirit of unity and collaboration, continue to strive for excellence, and be the agent of positive change.”



“The government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his part, will continue to support this hospital to provide quality healthcare for the people of Berekum and its environs,” she said as aired on Rainbow Radio Accra.



Most Rev. Bishop Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of the Sunyani diocese in the Bono Region, who doubles as the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, explained how the church and the entire Berekum community contributed to the construction of the administration block to facilitate quality healthcare delivery.



“We all contributed to the start of the building of this hospital, and we needed to do the same to complete it because we came to the realisation that we don’t need to go to Accra or Kumasi for healthcare when we can have similar facilities here in Berekum.”



Also, Rev. Sister Rena John, Administrator of the Berekum Holy Family Hospital, pleaded with the leadership of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) and the Ministry of Health to help them secure accreditation for their training programmes that, according to her, will enrich the healthcare sector in Berekum and the country at large.